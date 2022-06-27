UH football coach and The Rock talk ZOA Energy drinks and ‘Braddahhood’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday’s XFL Hawaii showcase brought many opportunities for players looking to continue their football dreams, but an encounter off the field was created all because of an energy drink.

UH football associate head coach and special teams coordinator Thomas Sheffield was in attendance with the chance to meet one of his childhood heroes — Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

Though this wasn’t a chance encounter, Coach Sheffield’s been consistent in tweeting about The Rock’s ZOA energy drink since stepping foot on the islands.

“You know luckily enough there was a lot of tweets, there was a lot of things that went out for it grabbed his attention and he sort of kind of knew who I was right there which was a cool moment,” Sheffield told reporters.

“He just knew that there was a strong deeper connection to this can and to the logo that’s on this can.”

Coach Sheffield hopes the interaction can create a greater connection with Johnson and the “Braddahhood.”

“I wanted something where I could grab attention and hopefully do something great for our kids and allow him to come back around the university and be a part of the brotherhood.”

“My goal is to create some sort of partnership where we’re taking care of the players and with ZOA and again it’s deep it’s deeper than an energy drink.”

