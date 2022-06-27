South shores under high surf advisory for higher-than-expected swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shores of all islands as a long-period swell builds through early Monday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet will be possible.

Waves started rising at higher-than-expected levels Sunday.

Beachgoers -- especially visitors who are not familiar with local ocean conditions -- should heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Be aware of strong breaking waves and shore breaks, along with strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

Another pulse of elevated surf is expected Tuesday.

