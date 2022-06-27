Tributes
South shores under high surf advisory for higher-than-expected swell

File photo of surfers taking in the high waves at Poipu on Kauai's south shore. A high surf advisory has been issued until 6 p.m. Monday.
File photo of surfers taking in the high waves at Poipu on Kauai's south shore. A high surf advisory has been issued until 6 p.m. Monday.(Jock Goodman)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:58 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shores of all islands as a long-period swell builds through early Monday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet will be possible.

Waves started rising at higher-than-expected levels Sunday.

Beachgoers -- especially visitors who are not familiar with local ocean conditions -- should heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Be aware of strong breaking waves and shore breaks, along with strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

Another pulse of elevated surf is expected Tuesday.

