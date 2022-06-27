Tributes
Plan to decommission telescope on Mauna Kea moves forward

Your top local headlines for June 27, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:04 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A final environmental assessment has been made toward decommissioning one of the telescopes on Mauna Kea.

The assessment found that there would be no significant adverse impacts from removing the University of Hawaii’s Hoku Kea Observatory.

The plan is to take down its two buildings and restore the site to its original state. The goal is to get it done by the end of 2023.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has to sign off on the plan.

Hoku Kea was built by the Air Force in 1970.

The Cal Tech Submillimeter Observatory is also tentatively scheduled to be removed by late 2023.

