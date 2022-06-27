Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Native Hawaiian youth to host forum featuring Maui mayoral candidates

Your top local headlines for June 27, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:44 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian youth are hosting a Maui Mayoral Candidate forum on Monday.

The event will be held virtually over Zoom and livestreamed on Facebook at 6:30 p.m.

The following candidates are participating in the forum:

  • Cullan Bell
  • Kim Brown
  • Richard Bissen
  • Mike Molina
  • Kelly King
  • Jonah Lion

All mayoral candidates were invited to participate and will be added to the lineup upon their confirmation.

The event is being moderated by Gabby Constantino, who is a Haiku resident and student at UH Maui College.

This is the third candidate forum that the students will be hosting.

The discussion is part of Ka Leo O Na Opio (KONO), a collaboration of individuals and organizations dedicated to Native Hawaiian youth civic engagement.

The public can register at the link to view the forum live: https://bit.ly/3xoEavM.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Its volume is estimated up to 25 million gallons per day, officials said.
Warning signs posted after plant dumps treated wastewater into ocean
A body is removed from a nightclub in East London, South Africa, Sunday June 26, 2022. South...
21 dead in South African nightclub; cause not yet known
Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
Finally! The Rock has come back to Hawaii!
The Rock returns to the islands to host XFL Football Hawaii Showcase
Many of the businesses at 99 Ranch Market have yet to find a new location and are asking...
Mom-and-pop eateries at popular food court prepare to leave as Home Depot moves in

Latest News

Police said the incident was classified as an unattended death.
Man dies after having trouble breathing while hiking in Kaena Point
Sunrise News Roundup (June 27, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (June 27, 2022)
Monday's Forecast
Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf moving in Monday
LIST: Holiday weekend Hawaii to mainland airfare under $500 roundtrip