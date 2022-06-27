Native Hawaiian youth to host forum featuring Maui mayoral candidates

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian youth are hosting a Maui Mayoral Candidate forum on Monday.

The event will be held virtually over Zoom and livestreamed on Facebook at 6:30 p.m.

The following candidates are participating in the forum:

Cullan Bell

Kim Brown

Richard Bissen

Mike Molina

Kelly King

Jonah Lion

All mayoral candidates were invited to participate and will be added to the lineup upon their confirmation.

The event is being moderated by Gabby Constantino, who is a Haiku resident and student at UH Maui College.

This is the third candidate forum that the students will be hosting.

The discussion is part of Ka Leo O Na Opio (KONO), a collaboration of individuals and organizations dedicated to Native Hawaiian youth civic engagement.

The public can register at the link to view the forum live: https://bit.ly/3xoEavM.

For more information, click here.

