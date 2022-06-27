Native Hawaiian youth to host forum featuring Maui mayoral candidates
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian youth are hosting a Maui Mayoral Candidate forum on Monday.
The event will be held virtually over Zoom and livestreamed on Facebook at 6:30 p.m.
The following candidates are participating in the forum:
- Cullan Bell
- Kim Brown
- Richard Bissen
- Mike Molina
- Kelly King
- Jonah Lion
All mayoral candidates were invited to participate and will be added to the lineup upon their confirmation.
The event is being moderated by Gabby Constantino, who is a Haiku resident and student at UH Maui College.
This is the third candidate forum that the students will be hosting.
The discussion is part of Ka Leo O Na Opio (KONO), a collaboration of individuals and organizations dedicated to Native Hawaiian youth civic engagement.
The public can register at the link to view the forum live: https://bit.ly/3xoEavM.
For more information, click here.
