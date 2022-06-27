Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man credits TV show for multi-winning lottery experiment idea

Since cashing in his win, the man has bought a car and still plans to spend $25 a week on...
Since cashing in his win, the man has bought a car and still plans to spend $25 a week on lottery tickets.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gray News) – A man in South Carolina says a television show gave him a winning idea for a lottery experiment.

He decided to spend $25 a week playing the lottery for three months after watching an episode of TLC’s “Lottery Changed My Life.”

He won $500 the first week and $100,000 on a Powerball ticket the seventh.

“I didn’t even know how to play Powerball,” he laughed.

According to the South Carolina Lottery, the man thought he matched two numbers but his wife noticed he had the Powerball number.

After a second look, he realized five numbers matched, one short of winning the jackpot in the drawing on May 28.

Lottery officials say he spent the extra $1 for PowerPlay so his $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000 when a “2″ multiplier was drawn.

Since cashing in his win, the man has bought a car and still plans to spend $25 a week on lottery tickets.

“I’m going to finish out the three months,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Its volume is estimated up to 25 million gallons per day, officials said.
Warning signs posted after plant dumps treated wastewater into ocean
A body is removed from a nightclub in East London, South Africa, Sunday June 26, 2022. South...
21 dead in South African nightclub; cause not yet known
Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
Finally! The Rock has come back to Hawaii!
The Rock returns to the islands to host XFL Football Hawaii Showcase
Many of the businesses at 99 Ranch Market have yet to find a new location and are asking...
Mom-and-pop eateries at popular food court prepare to leave as Home Depot moves in

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Ukrainian officials: At least 2 dead as Russian missile hits crowded mall
Maui County
Native Hawaiian youth to host forum featuring Maui mayoral candidates
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court ruling takes side of doctors convicted of pain pill schemes
Hundreds of people were injured and least four died when a stadium stand collapsed in a...
4 killed, hundreds injured in stadium collapse at bullfight
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment