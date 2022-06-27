Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Governor says he plans to veto bills on bail reform, Child Welfare Services

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:52 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige released a list of 30 measures Monday that he plans to veto, including a controversial bail reform measure.

All four county mayors have come out against the bail, which would do away with cash bail for some non-violent offenses.

Even the lawmaker who introduced the bill says the governor should veto it so the Legislature can go back to the drawing board.

Ige said he’s never been in a situation where both supporters and opponents agree he should use his veto pen on the measure.

The governor also said he plans to veto a bill that would greatly expand the authority of Child Welfare Services in the wake of the Isabella “Ariel” Kalua case. Her adoptive parents have been charged with her murder.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Its volume is estimated up to 25 million gallons per day, officials said.
Warning signs posted after plant dumps treated wastewater into ocean
Police said the incident was classified as an unattended death.
Man dies after having trouble breathing while hiking in Kaena Point
A body is removed from a nightclub in East London, South Africa, Sunday June 26, 2022. South...
21 dead in South African nightclub; cause not yet known
Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
Finally! The Rock has come back to Hawaii!
The Rock returns to the islands to host XFL Football Hawaii Showcase

Latest News

A blessing ceremony Monday has officially kicked off filming for the second season of the CBS...
Blessing ceremony kicks off filming for season 2 of ‘NCIS: Hawaii’
Gas prices are soaring in Hawaii, but bus ridership is remaining relatively steady.
As gas prices soar, Hawaii commuters eye wallet-friendly ways to get to work
The cast and crew of "NCIS: Hawaii" gathered Monday for a traditional Hawaiian blessing...
Blessing ceremony kicks off filming for season 2 of ‘NCIS: Hawaii’
Midday Newscast: Chinese official claims zero-COVID policy may last for five years