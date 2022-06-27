Governor says he plans to veto bills on bail reform, Child Welfare Services

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige released a list of 30 measures Monday that he plans to veto, including a controversial bail reform measure.

All four county mayors have come out against the bail, which would do away with cash bail for some non-violent offenses.

Even the lawmaker who introduced the bill says the governor should veto it so the Legislature can go back to the drawing board.

Ige said he’s never been in a situation where both supporters and opponents agree he should use his veto pen on the measure.

The governor also said he plans to veto a bill that would greatly expand the authority of Child Welfare Services in the wake of the Isabella “Ariel” Kalua case. Her adoptive parents have been charged with her murder.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.