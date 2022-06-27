LIST: Holiday weekend Hawaii to mainland airfare under $500 roundtrip
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:12 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Airline ticket prices are outpacing inflation. Domestic airfare is costing flyers 34% more than 2019, according to Hopper.com.
Even just days out from the Independence Day weekend - there are still some reasonable fares being offered.
Here’s what our HNN digital team found as of Sunday at 11:00 p.m. (HST) for flights departing Hawaii Friday, July 1 and returning Monday, July 4.
- Honolulu to Los Angeles $563
- Honolulu to Santa Ana $512
- Honolulu to San Francisco $463
- Honolulu to Oakland $429
- Honolulu to San Jose $428
- Honolulu to Sacramento $556
- Honolulu to Las Vegas $783
- Honolulu to Seattle $831
- Honolulu to Long Beach (SW) around $400
- Lihue to San Diego $398
- Lihue to Los Angeles $347
- Lihue to San Francisco $387
- Lihue to San Jose $388
- Lihue to Oakland $504
- Lihue to Portland $560
- Lihue to Las Vegas $525
- Hilo to Los Angeles $465
- Hilo to San Francisco $577
- Hilo to San Jose $587
- Kona to Los Angeles $463
- Kona to San Diego $529
- Kona to San Francisco $407
- Kona to Las Vegas $562
- Kona to Sacramento $492
- Kona to Oakland $432
- Kona to San Jose $455
- Kahului to Los Angeles $398
- Kahului to San Francisco $393
- Kahului to Oakland $393
- Kahului to San Jose $391
- Kahului to Oakland (SW) Under $400
- Kahului to San Diego $417
- Kahului to Sacramento $492
- Kahului to Seattle $578
- Kahului to Portland $521
- Kahului to Las Vegas $543
