Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf moving in Monday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, trade wind speeds will increase into the moderate to locally breezy range through Friday.

Fairly typical cloud and shower trends will return with passing showers over the windward and mountain areas of each island, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

An upper level disturbance passing over the islands next weekend may briefly increase cloud and shower trends.

A High Surf Advisory for south shores has been issued through Monday afternoon.

The next pulse of south swell due on Tuesday will produce another round of elevated surf through Wednesday.

Surf along exposed north and east facing shores could see a bump in small, short period swell into Monday.

