Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf moving in Monday

Your top local headlines for June 27, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, trade wind speeds will increase into the moderate to locally breezy range through Friday.

Fairly typical cloud and shower trends will return with passing showers over the windward and mountain areas of each island, favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

An upper level disturbance passing over the islands next weekend may briefly increase cloud and shower trends.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A High Surf Advisory for south shores has been issued through Monday afternoon.

The next pulse of south swell due on Tuesday will produce another round of elevated surf through Wednesday.

Surf along exposed north and east facing shores could see a bump in small, short period swell into Monday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

Its volume is estimated up to 25 million gallons per day, officials said.
Warning signs posted after plant dumps treated wastewater into ocean
A body is removed from a nightclub in East London, South Africa, Sunday June 26, 2022. South...
21 dead in South African nightclub; cause not yet known
Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
Finally! The Rock has come back to Hawaii!
The Rock returns to the islands to host XFL Football Hawaii Showcase
Many of the businesses at 99 Ranch Market have yet to find a new location and are asking...
Mom-and-pop eateries at popular food court prepare to leave as Home Depot moves in

Latest News

Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf moving in today
Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf moving in today
Conditions will be mostly dry to start the work week.
Breezy trades returning
Conditions will be mostly dry to start the work week.
Breezy trades to return with a dry start to the work week
File photo of surfers taking in the high waves at Poipu on Kauai's south shore. A high surf...
South shores under high surf advisory for higher-than-expected swell