Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

As gas prices soar, Hawaii commuters eye wallet-friendly ways to get to work

A seized $325 million Russian yacht is now in San Diego, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:33 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Malu Salabea was filling up her tank on a recent weekday ― and wasn’t happy about it.

Gas prices, she said, are way too high. And solutions are hard to find.

“I catch a ride with all my kids that work in the morning,” she said. “We all work together and ride together so we use one car to save gas.”

Salabea isn’t the only one whose pocketbook is being squeezed.

And with Hawaii’s average gas price moving within sight of $6 a gallon, some are considering cheaper forms of transportation ― from buses to bikes to rideshares.

The average price of gas in Hawaii was $5.57 on Monday, according to AAA. That’s up from $3.98 a year ago.

But despite the high prices, TheBus says ridership has remained about the same over the last six months. They are expecting numbers to shoot up again when school starts in the fall.

At Biki, meanwhile, ridership is up about 12% since January.

“We do an annual member survey every year, and in the last survey, 58% percent of our riders said that they saved money since joining Biki,” said Bikeshare Hawaii senior Marketing Manager Kelsey Colpitts.

“Our lowest kamaaina rate is $15 a month for unlimited rides, that’s like less than three gallons of gas.”

But most people are sticking with their cars, at least for now.

Waianae resident Karen Young said she’s OK with the higher prices if it means supporting Ukraine. " I am trying to vote for the right people in Congress to combat the high gas prices,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Its volume is estimated up to 25 million gallons per day, officials said.
Warning signs posted after plant dumps treated wastewater into ocean
Police said the incident was classified as an unattended death.
Man dies after having trouble breathing while hiking in Kaena Point
A body is removed from a nightclub in East London, South Africa, Sunday June 26, 2022. South...
21 dead in South African nightclub; cause not yet known
Police said an argument occurred in an alley behind the venue before the gunfire.
Reports: 8 people shot at Tacoma dance party
Finally! The Rock has come back to Hawaii!
The Rock returns to the islands to host XFL Football Hawaii Showcase

Latest News

Governor says he plans to veto bills on bail reform, Child Welfare Services
A blessing ceremony Monday has officially kicked off filming for the second season of the CBS...
Blessing ceremony kicks off filming for season 2 of ‘NCIS: Hawaii’
The cast and crew of "NCIS: Hawaii" gathered Monday for a traditional Hawaiian blessing...
Blessing ceremony kicks off filming for season 2 of ‘NCIS: Hawaii’
Midday Newscast: Chinese official claims zero-COVID policy may last for five years