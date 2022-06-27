As gas prices soar, Hawaii commuters eye wallet-friendly ways to get to work

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Malu Salabea was filling up her tank on a recent weekday ― and wasn’t happy about it.

Gas prices, she said, are way too high. And solutions are hard to find.

“I catch a ride with all my kids that work in the morning,” she said. “We all work together and ride together so we use one car to save gas.”

Salabea isn’t the only one whose pocketbook is being squeezed.

And with Hawaii’s average gas price moving within sight of $6 a gallon, some are considering cheaper forms of transportation ― from buses to bikes to rideshares.

The average price of gas in Hawaii was $5.57 on Monday, according to AAA. That’s up from $3.98 a year ago.

But despite the high prices, TheBus says ridership has remained about the same over the last six months. They are expecting numbers to shoot up again when school starts in the fall.

At Biki, meanwhile, ridership is up about 12% since January.

“We do an annual member survey every year, and in the last survey, 58% percent of our riders said that they saved money since joining Biki,” said Bikeshare Hawaii senior Marketing Manager Kelsey Colpitts.

“Our lowest kamaaina rate is $15 a month for unlimited rides, that’s like less than three gallons of gas.”

But most people are sticking with their cars, at least for now.

Waianae resident Karen Young said she’s OK with the higher prices if it means supporting Ukraine. " I am trying to vote for the right people in Congress to combat the high gas prices,” she said.

