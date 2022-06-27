Breezy trades to return with a dry start to the work week

Trade winds will increase and become locally breezy as soon as Monday afternoon. The islands are under a much drier airmass that will limit showers through Wednesday. More typical shower coverage is expected by Thursday or Thursday night as increasing moisture returns, but rainfall totals will continue to be light, with showers during the usual nighttime and morning hours.

A high surf advisory is posted for all south-facing shores through 6 p.m. Monday, with a second reinforcing swell expected to keep waves elevated Tuesday into Wednesday. West shores are getting some of that south swell energy. North and some east-facing shores could see a bump Monday, with north shore waves dropping Tuesday. Increasing trade winds will boost rough surf for east shores later in the week.

