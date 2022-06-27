Blessing ceremony to kick off filming for season 2 of ‘NCIS: Hawaii’
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A blessing ceremony Monday will officially kick off filming for the second season of the CBS crime drama “NCIS: Hawaii.”
The blessing ceremony gets underway around 12:30 p.m.
The entire cast and executive producers are expected to be there.
Vanessa Lachey plays Jane Tennant, who leads a team of Naval criminal investigators in the islands.
Season two premieres Sept. 19 on KGMB.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.