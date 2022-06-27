Blessing ceremony to kick off filming for season 2 of ‘NCIS: Hawaii’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A blessing ceremony Monday will officially kick off filming for the second season of the CBS crime drama “NCIS: Hawaii.”

The blessing ceremony gets underway around 12:30 p.m.

The entire cast and executive producers are expected to be there.

Vanessa Lachey plays Jane Tennant, who leads a team of Naval criminal investigators in the islands.

Season two premieres Sept. 19 on KGMB.

Aloha, season 2! 🤙 We’re headed back to the island on September 19 for more action, drama, and above all, more of your favorite #NCISHawaii crew. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/aL6hxTx285 — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) June 23, 2022

This story will be updated.

