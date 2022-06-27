Biker airlifted from Kaena Point Trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an unresponsive bicyclist on the Kaena Point Trail Sunday afternoon.

Bystanders say that the 24-year-old male had become unresponsive and one of them began to perform CPR.

HFD say they were able to put the bicyclist on a stretcher where he was then airlifted to a landing zone at Yokohama Bay.

Upon arrival, the man awaiting for medical care from Emergency Medical Services personnel.

No word yet on the bikers condition.

