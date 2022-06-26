Tributes
For many, the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade is personal

The end of Roe versus Wade is personal for some, no matter where they stand on abortion.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:48 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Abortion care remains protected under Hawaii law, but the end of Roe v. Wade is personal for some.

“I’m just grateful that I had the choice and now on a federal level, it’s been taken away from women,” said Michel Grotstein, of Kaneohe.

Grotstein was 24 and pregnant when Roe v. Wade was decided 50 years ago.

She said she and her then husband tried different methods of protection.

Grotstein said she got pregnant while using an IUD.

“I was really afraid that that my husband and I were not going to be able to provide,” said Grotstein.

She said she was considering an abortion.

“When I knew that I couldn’t even have the procedure until I was three months long,” said Grotstein. “I just got to the point where I just couldn’t that, I couldn’t do it.”

“I at least had the choice, that’s what made all the difference in the world,” Grotstein added. “Ultimately, I made my own decision, nobody made the decision for me.”

Grotstein also looked into adoption.

She went on to raise her son who is now 48.

Cheryl Montez, of Waianae, supports the Supreme Court’s decision.

“So, the people who tried all the protection procedures, and they still got pregnant, I think, yes, they do have a choice,” said Montez. “But still, I am totally against the murdering of an unborn child.”

“The procedure of an abortion is very disturbing.”

But it’s more than just Montez’s faith that contributes to her stance on abortion.

In her late 30s, she and her husband tried having a child.

“My husband and I tried everything for me to conceive and it didn’t work, no matter what we did, In vitro, I mean, we went through the whole thing,” said Montez. “They should carry the baby full term and put the baby up for adoption so that people that couldn’t conceive, have a chance to go ahead and adopt a baby.”

Whether your reaction is personal or political it’s clear the decisions of the Supreme Court are affecting all of society.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

