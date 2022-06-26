Lots of sun, but light trades may allow for afternoon clouds and showers

Trade winds will remain on the lighter side to close out the weekend. This will mean some limited showers for windward slopes during the nighttime hours, with daytime heating developing some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for leeward areas, especially for the Kona and Kohala slopes of Hawaii Island. More stable and breezier conditions are expected to return by midweek.

There’s some surf to talk about, with a south swell that’s expected to start rising Sunday, peaking just below the ten-foot high surf advisory threshold Tuesday and Wednesday before gradually declining Thursday and Friday. West shores will get some of that swell wrap. North and east shores will get a small bump into Monday.

