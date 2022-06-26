Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lots of sun, but light trades may allow for afternoon clouds and showers

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds will remain on the lighter side to close out the weekend. This will mean some limited showers for windward slopes during the nighttime hours, with daytime heating developing some afternoon clouds and pop-up showers for leeward areas, especially for the Kona and Kohala slopes of Hawaii Island. More stable and breezier conditions are expected to return by midweek.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

There’s some surf to talk about, with a south swell that’s expected to start rising Sunday, peaking just below the ten-foot high surf advisory threshold Tuesday and Wednesday before gradually declining Thursday and Friday. West shores will get some of that swell wrap. North and east shores will get a small bump into Monday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Its volume is estimated up to 25 million gallons per day, officials said.
Warning signs posted after plant dumps treated wastewater into ocean
Many of the businesses at 99 Ranch Market have yet to find a new location and are asking...
Mom-and-pop eateries at popular food court prepare to leave as Home Depot moves in
The Turbin Chu Heidt law firm said Sean and Carolyn Galbreath will receive the massive...
$38M settlement reached after baby born at Tripler suffers brain damage
THC arrest
2 arrested following search of businesses accused of illegally selling THC products
Supreme Court ruling on New York gun control case could have big implications in Hawaii
After high court’s decision, gun owners line up outside HPD for permits to carry weapons

Latest News

Lighter trade winds over the islands Saturday.
Lighter trades, higher chance for showers for the weekend
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Overall nice Summer Weather
Tracking trades for the first weekend of summer
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Friday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds heading in for the weekend