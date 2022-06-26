Hundreds of keiki ages 6 months to 11 years get Pfizer vaccine at Hawaii clinics

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 400 Hawaii kids ages 6 months to 11 years got their first dose or booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Saturday at two large Hawaii Pacific Health clinics.

The vaccination clinics were held at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children and Kauai Medical Clinic.

Ryan Nakagawa’s two children were vaccinated at the Kapiolani clinic.

“My wife and I work full-time, and we want to make sure we minimize the risk of infection for everyone in our family,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone is safe and the kids are able to go to school.”

Because of the high demand for Hawaii’s youngest keiki, HPH plans to offer additional clinics.

Parents and legal guardians can sign up now for an appointment at one of the following updated events:

Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children (Diamond Head Tower Lobby)

July 23 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 13 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Aug. 27 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kauai Medical Clinic – Pediatrics Clinic (use main entrance)

July 16 – 8 a.m. to noon

Aug. 6 – 8 a.m. to noon

Aug. 27 – 8 a.m. to noon

Kapolei High School

July 9 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 10 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 30 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 31 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, go to HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine.

To schedule an appointment at Kauai Medical Clinic, visit WilcoxHealth.org/Vaccine.

