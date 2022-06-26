Gridiron Performance Academy showcases 300 Hawaii football players from across the islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the campus of Kamehameha Kapalama, the Gridiron Performance Academy made its long awaited return after a two year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s showcase featured over 300 Hawaii football players — aiming to catch the eyes of the 20 college coaches in the stands.

Seminars of the in’s and out’s of recruiting were also shared in classroom.

GPA organizer Rich Miano told Hawaii News Now, “Finally being able to present to our Hawaii high school athletes a college football camp where these college coaches are here to you know give these guys scholarships financial aid recognize them get them into college throughout the mainland and as well as Hawaii and it’s phenomenal to be here.”

The all day camp culminated in the senior showcase.

