Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Vandals hit Vermont Statehouse: ‘If abortions aren’t safe you’re not either’

Police report the Vermont Statehouse was vandalized early Saturday morning with broken windows...
Police report the Vermont Statehouse was vandalized early Saturday morning with broken windows and a message.(Montpelier Police Dept.)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:47 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Montpelier say a state building was vandalized Saturday when windows were broken and a message was painted outside the main door.

The Capitol Police reports the incident happened at the Vermont Statehouse at around 2 a.m. The vandals left the building with seven broken windows and a message: “If abortions aren’t safe you’re not either.”

The vandalism came in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that reversed Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court decision that provided a constitutional right to abortion.

WCAX reports damages were estimated to be more than $25,000. The Statehouse was expected to open Saturday for its summer tour, but that has been postponed until Monday.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on the incident to contact the Capitol Police at 802-828-2273.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Turbin Chu Heidt law firm said Sean and Carolyn Galbreath will receive the massive...
$38M settlement reached after baby born at Tripler suffers brain damage
THC arrest
2 arrested following search of businesses accused of illegally selling THC products
Supreme Court ruling on New York gun control case could have big implications in Hawaii
After high court’s decision, gun owners line up outside HPD for permits to carry weapons
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
A weekend pickleball tournament unintentionally damaged some tennis courts at Central Oahu...
Sticky mess left behind after pickleball tournament leaves some city courts unusable

Latest News

Police in Nashville arrested Austin Chase Hooper, 24, in a reported cashback scheme at...
Police: Man arrested for fraud in cashback scheme at Kroger grocery stores
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Russia fires missiles across Ukraine, cements gains in east
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal
Its volume is estimated up to 25 million gallons per day, officials said.
Warning signs posted after plant dumps millions of gallons of sewage into ocean