Sinkhole closes both lanes of Kamehameha Highway following ruptured water line

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:04 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A sinkhole has closed both lanes of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula Friday night, said authorities.

HPD said the incident started with a ruptured 30-inch water main just after 7 p.m.

The Board of Water Supply said the break caused “severe road damage” between Punaluu Valley Road and Green Valley Road, in Punaluu.

There is no timeline on when the highway could reopen.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

