Businesses, residents prepare for closure of popular local hub in Moanalua

Businesses at the old 99 Ranch Market in Mapunapuna must move out by July 15 to make way for a new Home Depot.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:05 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Time is running out for long-time shop keepers of a popular food court marketplace in Moanalua.

Businesses at the old 99 Ranch Market in Mapunapuna must move out by July 15 to make way for a new Home Depot.

But many of them have yet to find a new location and are asking property managers for more time.

“We’re still looking for a place to go,” said Stacy Lau, manager of 99 Local Mix Plate. “So far [we] have no luck.”

99 Local Mix Plate has been serving its local grinds for nearly 20 years out of the popular marketplace.

It’s one of the few places in the area with a variety of mom-and-pop lunchtime choices.

Seeing her regulars is what Lau said she is going to miss most. “Really it’s like family. We talk story all day,” said Lau.

The former lessees gave up the property due to the economic impacts of the COVID pandemic.

Hawaiian Island Twisters is also still looking for a new place.

“Our feeling to move out by the 15th is daunting and it’s also kind of a struggle,” said Assistant Coach Joel Shugart. “Right now, we’re thinking about our kids, we’re thinking about our staff.”

Shugart said they need more time to break down their equipment and set up in a new facility.

Businesses aren’t alone, regulars like a group of Farrington High Alums from the Class of 1975 are also looking for a new place for their monthly meetings.

“We’re very sad that they’re closing,” said Henry Kalakihi of Honolulu.

The new property management company — JLL — confirmed Home Depot will be moving in. They said they’ve gone above what Hawaii law requires to give tenants time to make plans.

A letter was sent out to tenants May 27.

The company also said they’re working with tenants on an individual basis. They encourage businesses to reach out to them if accommodations for specific circumstances are needed.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

