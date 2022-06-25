Public advised to avoid waters along Ewa coastline due to wastewater discharge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is advised to avoid waters near the Ewa coastline due to wastewater discharge, said city officials on Friday.

The health department’s Clean Water Branch says an operational issue at the Honouliuli Treatment plant is causing wastewater to being released about a mile offshore.

Elevated fecal bacteria is left floating all along that coast.

The volume of the spill is estimated up to 25 million gallons per day, officials said.

Signs are up warning people to stay out of the water at Oneula, White Plains, Kalaeloa and Nimitz beaches.

There is no word on how long the contamination could last.

The Honouliuli facility has a history of discharging sewage resulting in a consent decree in 2020 requiring the city to fix numerous violations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

