Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in Illinois warehouse shooting

According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a...
According to police, one person was killed, and two others were injured in the shooting a WeatherTech factory in Bolingbrook, Illinois on Saturday.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:55 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting Saturday at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago.

Bolingbrook police responded about 6:25 a.m. to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility, Capt. Anthony Columbus told WLS-TV.

The suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody, police said.

The victims were taken to hospitals where one later died, police said. Another was in critical condition and the third was treated and released.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Turbin Chu Heidt law firm said Sean and Carolyn Galbreath will receive the massive...
$38M settlement reached after baby born at Tripler suffers brain damage
THC arrest
2 arrested following search of businesses accused of illegally selling THC products
Supreme Court ruling on New York gun control case could have big implications in Hawaii
After high court’s decision, gun owners line up outside HPD for permits to carry weapons
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
A weekend pickleball tournament unintentionally damaged some tennis courts at Central Oahu...
Sticky mess left behind after pickleball tournament leaves some city courts unusable

Latest News

Its volume is estimated up to 25 million gallons per day, officials said.
Warning signs posted after plant dumps millions of gallons of sewage into ocean
Two women embrace each other as they lay flowers at the scene of a shooting in central Oslo,...
Norway shaken by attack that kills 2 during Pride festival
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Man says dog saved him from bear