Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Lighter trades, higher chance for showers for the weekend

Lighter trade winds over the islands Saturday.
Lighter trade winds over the islands Saturday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lighter trade winds will bring a few showers for windward and mauka areas during the nights and early mornings. The winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop, with clouds and possible pop-up showers for leeward and interior sections. Nighttime land breezes will clear out those clouds and showers.

This pattern will continue Sunday, perhaps Monday. More stable conditions should start gradually returning through midweek, with moderate to locally breezy trade winds rebuilding as early as Tuesday afternoon.

If you’re heading to the beach, a small long-period swell will keep some waist-high waves for south shores through the weekend, with a larger swell that could bring waves close to high surf advisory levels (10 feet) Tuesday and Wednesday. North shores will be close to flat, with west shores getting some of the south swell wrap. East shores will have small choppy waves from the weakening trade winds.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Its volume is estimated up to 25 million gallons per day, officials said.
Warning signs posted after plant dumps treated wastewater into ocean
The Turbin Chu Heidt law firm said Sean and Carolyn Galbreath will receive the massive...
$38M settlement reached after baby born at Tripler suffers brain damage
THC arrest
2 arrested following search of businesses accused of illegally selling THC products
Many of the businesses at 99 Ranch Market have yet to find a new location and are asking...
Mom-and-pop eateries at popular food court prepare to leave as Home Depot moves in
Supreme Court ruling on New York gun control case could have big implications in Hawaii
After high court’s decision, gun owners line up outside HPD for permits to carry weapons

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Overall nice Summer Weather
Tracking trades for the first weekend of summer
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Friday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Lighter winds heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Lighter winds heading in for the weekend