Lighter trades, higher chance for showers for the weekend

Lighter trade winds will bring a few showers for windward and mauka areas during the nights and early mornings. The winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop, with clouds and possible pop-up showers for leeward and interior sections. Nighttime land breezes will clear out those clouds and showers.

This pattern will continue Sunday, perhaps Monday. More stable conditions should start gradually returning through midweek, with moderate to locally breezy trade winds rebuilding as early as Tuesday afternoon.

If you’re heading to the beach, a small long-period swell will keep some waist-high waves for south shores through the weekend, with a larger swell that could bring waves close to high surf advisory levels (10 feet) Tuesday and Wednesday. North shores will be close to flat, with west shores getting some of the south swell wrap. East shores will have small choppy waves from the weakening trade winds.

