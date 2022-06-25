Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Legal expert says Supreme Court abortion ruling will cause “increased schism between states”

Legal expert says Supreme Court abortion ruling will cause "increased schism between states"
Legal expert says Supreme Court abortion ruling will cause "increased schism between states"
By David Ade
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:31 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. States will get to decide their own laws surrounding abortion.

Paul Schiff Berman is George Washington University law professor, and former Supreme Court clerk for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Schiff Berman said, “There will be increasing tensions as women try to go from one state to another to have an abortion.”

With Friday’s ruling states will now decide abortion bans and restrictions. The Associated Press reports bans are expected in roughly half of the states.

Schiff Berman said, “I think we will see an increased schism between states that want to clamp down on all abortion rights and those states that see themselves as sanctuaries for those who are seeking an abortion.”

Schiff Berman questions whether the 14th Amendment’s right to travel between states will prevent laws that criminalize traveling for an abortion. He said potential laws, “Could violate the right to travel. But we don’t know. And so those are the kinds of questions that are going to play out.”

According to the AP, abortion clinics in Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin, and West Virginia stopped performing abortions after Friday’s ruling because of each state’s laws.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Image
Governor approves $300 tax refunds, signs law raising minimum wage to $18
Supreme Court ruling on New York gun control case could have big implications in Hawaii
After high court’s decision, gun owners line up outside HPD for permits to carry weapons
A weekend pickleball tournament unintentionally damaged some tennis courts at Central Oahu...
Sticky mess left behind after pickleball tournament leaves some city courts unusable
Steven Simpson was indicted for the 1978 murder. He was already behind bars serving a life...
Convicted Hawaii killer now tied to cold case murder
Ho’omaka Marketplace will be built at the northwest corner of Kapolei and Kualakai Parkways.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for community-driven shopping center in Kapolei

Latest News

Concern about other personal rights arise following overturn of Roe v. Wade
Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade prompts concern about other rights
Community reactions to Roe v. Wade ruling
From protests to celebrations: Hawaii’s residents react to Supreme Court ruling
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
Here’s what the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion means for Hawaii
Harrison is hoping to raise $100,000 for the Pearl Harbor National Memorial.
This pint-sized history buff is on a mission to help preserve the legacies of Dec. 7′s heroes
More than 200 people lined along Ala Moana Boulevard on Friday to protest the Supreme Court's...
From protests to celebrations: Hawaii’s residents react to Supreme Court ruling