Julie Brooks returns home as head coach of the UH Women’s golf team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A familiar face is heading back to the islands as the University of Hawaii Women’s golf team names Julie Brooks its new head coach.

Brooks spent the last 16 seasons as the head coach at UC Irvine — snagging two conference titles and appearing in two NCAA Championships.

Prior to leading the Anteaters, the three-time Big West Coach of the Year spent two years as an assistant coach for the ‘Bows under Ashley Biffle.

“The opportunity to move home and coach the University of Hawaii is a dream come true,” said Brooks in a statement.

“The University of Hawaii has a rich golf tradition and I’m looking forward to continue moving the program forward athletically and academically.”

In a statement, Athletics Director David Matlin praised Brooks saying, “With a proven track record of success and her ties to the islands, it was an easy decision and one that we feel will help keep our women’s golf program heading in the right direction.”

“With a young squad returning that won a share of the Big West Championship last year, the future is bright for our Rainbow Wahine.”

The Punahou graduate becomes the 14th head coach in UH women’s golf history.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.