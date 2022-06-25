Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Julie Brooks returns home as head coach of the UH Women’s golf team

(@UHawaiiGolf)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:36 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A familiar face is heading back to the islands as the University of Hawaii Women’s golf team names Julie Brooks its new head coach.

Brooks spent the last 16 seasons as the head coach at UC Irvine — snagging two conference titles and appearing in two NCAA Championships.

Prior to leading the Anteaters, the three-time Big West Coach of the Year spent two years as an assistant coach for the ‘Bows under Ashley Biffle.

“The opportunity to move home and coach the University of Hawaii is a dream come true,” said Brooks in a statement.

“The University of Hawaii has a rich golf tradition and I’m looking forward to continue moving the program forward athletically and academically.”

In a statement, Athletics Director David Matlin praised Brooks saying, “With a proven track record of success and her ties to the islands, it was an easy decision and one that we feel will help keep our women’s golf program heading in the right direction.”

“With a young squad returning that won a share of the Big West Championship last year, the future is bright for our Rainbow Wahine.”

The Punahou graduate becomes the 14th head coach in UH women’s golf history.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Image
Governor approves $300 tax refunds, signs law raising minimum wage to $18
Supreme Court ruling on New York gun control case could have big implications in Hawaii
After high court’s decision, gun owners line up outside HPD for permits to carry weapons
A weekend pickleball tournament unintentionally damaged some tennis courts at Central Oahu...
Sticky mess left behind after pickleball tournament leaves some city courts unusable
Steven Simpson was indicted for the 1978 murder. He was already behind bars serving a life...
Convicted Hawaii killer now tied to cold case murder
Alden Bunag is accused of child sex assault and distributing child pornography.
Hawaii teacher accused of child sex assault, child porn crimes to remain behind bars

Latest News

James Robinson named Associate Head Coach for UH Women’s Water Polo team
Chang ohana set to host first ‘Sistahhood Social’ football clinic
Coinciding with the title IX anniversary, there’s a new event at the University of Hawaii.
Chang ohana set to host first ‘Sistahhood Social’ football clinic
Long time radio broadcaster for the University of Hawaii football team, Bobby Curran is...
UH play-by-play announcer Bobby Curran makes most important call of his life