James Robinson named Associate Head Coach for UH Women’s Water Polo team

The University of Hawaii Women's water polo team welcomes James Robinson as new associate head coach.

Robinson, a UCLA alum, won three national championships with the Bruins before going pro in Newcastle, Australia.

After his time overseas, Robinson returned to States as an assistant coach for the Bruins.

“Hawaii is a competitive program and can work towards something every program dreams of, reaching the NCAA tournament and competing for a national championship,” Robinson said in a statement.

“I plan on helping them continue the path of success they have achieved and to push the program forward to reach these goals.”

