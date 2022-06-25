Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

James Robinson named Associate Head Coach for UH Women’s Water Polo team

(UCLA Athletics)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:33 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Women’s water polo team welcomes James Robinson as new associate head coach.

Robinson, a UCLA alum, won three national championships with the Bruins before going pro in Newcastle, Australia.

After his time overseas, Robinson returned to States as an assistant coach for the Bruins.

“Hawaii is a competitive program and can work towards something every program dreams of, reaching the NCAA tournament and competing for a national championship,” Robinson said in a statement.

“I plan on helping them continue the path of success they have achieved and to push the program forward to reach these goals.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Image
Governor approves $300 tax refunds, signs law raising minimum wage to $18
Supreme Court ruling on New York gun control case could have big implications in Hawaii
After high court’s decision, gun owners line up outside HPD for permits to carry weapons
A weekend pickleball tournament unintentionally damaged some tennis courts at Central Oahu...
Sticky mess left behind after pickleball tournament leaves some city courts unusable
Steven Simpson was indicted for the 1978 murder. He was already behind bars serving a life...
Convicted Hawaii killer now tied to cold case murder
Alden Bunag is accused of child sex assault and distributing child pornography.
Hawaii teacher accused of child sex assault, child porn crimes to remain behind bars

Latest News

Julie Brooks returns home as head coach of the UH Women’s golf team
Chang ohana set to host first ‘Sistahhood Social’ football clinic
Coinciding with the title IX anniversary, there’s a new event at the University of Hawaii.
Chang ohana set to host first ‘Sistahhood Social’ football clinic
Long time radio broadcaster for the University of Hawaii football team, Bobby Curran is...
UH play-by-play announcer Bobby Curran makes most important call of his life