HFD recovers deceased boater at Keehi Lagoon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters said they found a man’s dead body in a boat in the middle of the Keehi Boat Harbor Friday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call about a boater in distress around 4 p.m.

Water rescue teams towed the boat to shore, where the man was pronounced dead.

Officials did not say how they believe the man died.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.