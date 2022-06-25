Tributes
HFD recovers deceased boater at Keehi Lagoon

Authorities responded to a call about a boater in distress around 4 p.m.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:35 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters said they found a man’s dead body in a boat in the middle of the Keehi Boat Harbor Friday afternoon.

Water rescue teams towed the boat to shore, where the man was pronounced dead.

Officials did not say how they believe the man died.

This story may be updated.

