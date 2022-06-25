DLNR: From 1 to 18, volunteers haul derelict cars out of Kaena Point trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Volunteers hauled and removed three abandoned cars at the Kaena Point state park said the Department of Land and Natural Resources on Friday.

Residents said the cars have been an eyesore in Oahu’s west side for more than three years.

It all started with Oahu resident Joe Marshall.

“I just got sick and tired of looking at it and I know other people were too, because anyone who walks this trail comes for the scenery and the nature,” Marshall said.

During the first four days, he said he single-handedly used portable saws to begin cutting the car into pieces.

According to DLNR, Marshall set up a ladder and pully system to get parts of two other vehicles that were down in the rocks and boulders at the shoreline.

For about two months, Marshall did all the work himself — cutting car parts, hauling them in wagons and walking nearly a mile and a half.

Then Marshall’s neighbors hopped in to lend a helping hand.

18 volunteers carried parts from the junked vehicles out of the trail area, manhandling pieces of the engine, bumper, and seats almost two miles.

The department said three contractors who looked at the job did not submit bids because of the area’s remoteness and difficult access for machinery.

Following the removal, DLNR recognized the 18 community members during a meeting on Friday.

Marshall was honored with a DLNR & YOU Citizen Conservationist Award.

“This honor is given to people who go above and beyond to help us protect and preserve the natural and cultural resources of Hawai’i,” Board and DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said.

She added “The government doesn’t have the resources to do everything we’d like, so having folks like Joe and his group of volunteers’ help, is imperative to our mission.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.