2 arrested following search of businesses accused of illegally selling THC products

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities executed a search warrant Friday on two Honolulu businesses accused of illegally selling THC products. There were also two people arrested on drug charges.

The law enforcement action comes after HNN investigative reporter Allyson Blair looked into accusations of edibles being sold to the public at Pinky’s Hempire without regulations.

A test of the products found potentially dangerous levels of the drug in them.

The Department of Public Safety said it conducted the search warrants based on information received from HNN’s reports.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department said it had embargoed products from Pinky’s Hempire.

Cisco Torres, 25, and Matthew Berrios, 21, were arrested during the operation for promoting harmful drugs, said authorities.

According to the Department of Health, it received complaints of illness from the public.

“We are here to protect the public,” said Jordan Lowe, the Public Safety Department deputy director of Law Enforcement. “We are concerned that product that is not safe and not regulated properly.”

Lowe also said if the suspects are violating any health department regulations, they will look into any possible criminal activity.

Authorities said both suspects have been released pending investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

