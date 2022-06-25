Abortion is legal in Hawaii, but access to affordable abortion care is limited

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has protected a woman’s reproductive rights for half a century, but some doctors and patients want more public education and access to affordable abortion care.

They say the national debate about Roe V. Wade is creating some confusion about abortion rights in Hawaii.

They want the public to know abortions are legal here. The real challenge is getting access to them.

Dr. Reni Soon has provided reproductive healthcare services in Hawaii for more than 20 years and was devastated by the Supreme Court ruling.

“The patients seeking abortions are our neighbors. They’re the folks at the grocery store at the bank, or the firefighters, the teachers in our communities. Most of them are already parents, and they know what it takes to raise a child. And they’re making the most loving decisions for them and their families. And who are we to tell our neighbors how to live their lives or what decisions are best for them and their families?” she said.

Dr Soon worries about a future generation of doctors that will not be trained adequately for pregnancy complications because they’re in states that ban or highly restrict abortions. She expects to see more pregnancy related mortality

“The procedures to manage someone having a miscarriage are the exact same procedures to provide, you know, that we do for intentional abortions,” she said.

Access is also an issue in Hawaii, where abortion clinics are limited.

“We’re fortunate in that our state doesn’t have many restrictive laws around abortion care. But the abortion providers in Hawaii are largely located here in Honolulu, on Maui, and on the Hilo side of the Big Island for people anywhere else in our state. They have to be able to either travel or to access abortion care via telehealth,” said obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Shandhini Raidoo.

University of Hawaii student Maggie Cipriano terminated her pregnancy earlier this year. Having that choice with her husband was critical to their family planning.

“It’s just a human right? I just my brain can’t wrap around how you can take that right away from someone when it’s their body,” she said.

The hard part she says was getting access to services. Costs and access to abortion care vary depending on a patient’s insurance. She has military insurance which does not cover abortions.

“It’s a battle of getting a spot to get an abortion at Planned Parenthood. And, and even then it’s not always covered. I always quoted $1,000 for the pill, which let me know a college student who has $1,000 in their bank account, because I was not one of them. Or it was going to be, I had a two month waiting time to get the D&C, which would be $5,000 to $8,000,” she said.

D&C is short for dilation and curettage procedure, a surgical procedure in which the cervix is expanded so that the uterine lining can be scraped to remove tissue.

Cipriano was finally able to get the abortion pills, mifepristone and misoprostol, through a telehealth service. Companies such as Aid Access, Plan C and Abortion on Demand can mail the medication to patients in Hawaii.

And with more states banning clinic abortions, doctors say that may be the future for affordable abortion care.

“We’re going to see a lot of people self managing abortions through accessing medication abortion, whether that’s through telemedicine services, or whether that’s through online,” she said. “Whether legal or not, people will seek out abortions.”

Dr Soon says she’s already seeing patients from Texas and other states with strict laws, and if so-called abortion travel grows, it could put a strain on our limited resources here.

