Supreme Court’s ruling sparks heated debate among people on both sides of abortion in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked heated debates among people on both sides of the abortion issue in Hawaii.

“It’s very sad that society is going backwards,” said Michelle, who declined to provide her last name. “Women should have the right to choose.”

Michelle added that she hopes women can “band together here in Hawaii especially, and choose the right people to represent them so that they can have a choice.”

“Everyone has different life circumstances,” Michelle said. “It’s very difficult decision either way. So they should have a choice. I know most of us can think of so many in our lives that have had an abortion or needed to or been worried about an unplanned pregnancy.”

Rallies in Hawaii are already being planned following the ruling.

“This is just outrageous,” said Carolyn Hadfield, of Refuse Facism Hawaii. “We’re calling people into the streets. And we’re demanding legal abortion on demand nationwide. We’re calling on people to protest wherever they are. We have to raise our voices. This is not a time for conciliation. It’s not a time for silence. It’s a time for resistance.”

Meanwhile, pro-life supporters said they were pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“This is a huge victory for people in the pro life community. And actually, we believe it’s a victory for all women facing an unplanned pregnancy,” said Eva Andrade, of Family Forum.

“Obviously, the decisions of what’s going to happen legislatively goes back to the people. So, the people will have the power to decide that their state legislators what they would like their abortion law to look like.”

Activists are expected to gather at the Federal Building in Honolulu at 2 p.m.

