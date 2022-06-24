‘Supreme Court failed us’: Hawaii congressional delegation reacts to overturn of Roe v. Wade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation expressed their dismay with the ruling.

“Today, the Supreme Court failed us. The Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion is an assault on Americans’ means to safely choose their own future, and will further marginalize the most disadvantaged in our communities,” said U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele in a statement.

“I grieve with the women and families in our lives who will mark today as the day they were left behind by their country. For my daughters and for all Americans, we must persist and fight for women’s right to choose, as generations before us have.”

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono also added, “This will go down as one of the worst decisions in the history of the Court.”

The far-right majority on #SCOTUS has stripped women of a fundamental constitutional right we have relied on for nearly 50 years—which is what Trump, McConnell & MAGA Republicans wanted all along.



The overturn of the landmark abortion access case means that states can now decide whether abortions should be allowed.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, indicating the court was prepared to make this this decision.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono discusses ramifications of Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade and what that means for the nation and Hawaii.

There are 13 states that have trigger laws, meaning that with this decision the procedure of abortion will be essentially automatically banned. Women in those states would have to travel elsewhere to get the procedure or resort to other, unsafe dangerous means.

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, abortion rights are protects by Hawaii’s constitution.

“While this ruling won’t impact Hawai’i, which legalized abortion in 1970, we must fight back to protect reproductive rights for women across the country,” said U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz in a statement.

“A woman’s fundamental right to make decisions about her own body are hers alone — not the government’s. The Republican-controlled Supreme Court has ripped away abortion rights from millions of American women.”

Rallies have already been scheduled following the ruling.

“This is just outrageous,” said Carolyn Hadfield of Refuse Facism Hawaii. “We’re calling people into the streets. And we’re demanding legal abortion on demand nationwide. We’re calling on people to protest wherever they are. We have to raise our voices. This is not a time for conciliation. It’s not a time for silence. It’s a time for resistance.”

Activists are expected to gather at the Federal Building in Honolulu at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, pro-life supporters said they were pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“This is a huge victory for people in the pro life community. And actually, we believe it’s a victory for all women facing an unplanned pregnancy,” said Eva Andrade of Family Forum.

“Obviously, the decisions of what’s going to happen legislatively goes back to the people. So, the people will have the power to decide that their state legislators what they would like their abortion law to look like.”

