Prepare for a retro party: T-Pain announces August show at Aloha Tower

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aloha Tower Marketplace is about to transform into a late 2000s nightclub.

Two-time Grammy award winning artist T-Pain is hitting the stage on August 27!

Widely considered the pioneer of Auto-Tune rapping and singing, T-Pain dominated the 2000s charts with hits like “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” and “Bartender.”

His unique sound made him a sought after feature artist, appearing on Kanye West’s “Good Life” and Flo Rida’s “Low.”

In 2019, his vocal prowess shocked the internet after winning season 1 of “The Masked Singer” — the television singing competition where celebrities disguise themselves in wacky costumes.

DJs Anit, Osnizzle and CJ Park will open the show, hosted by Micah Banks of radio station Power 104.3.

The concert is open for ages 18 and up. Ticket prices range from $55 to $125.

Purchase tickets at www.tmrevents.net starting July 2 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.