Open House: Comfortable living in Manoa Valley and resort like unit in Kailua

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, enjoy the cool breezes and tranquility of upper Manoa Valley. The main house is on the upper level with 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, open kitchen and large living room with city and ocean views. One level below is a 1-bedroom, 1-bath unit with screened in patio, and sliding glass doors that opens to a wraparound deck overlooking the back yard. The bottom level includes a bonus room with wet bar and a full bathroom. Owned PV system keeps electrical costs down. Interior is freshly painted throughout with new carpets, light fixtures, ceiling fans and fixtures. Conveniently located just minutes to the beach and city life!

Next up, resort like living is at your fingertips. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath unit is tastefully upgraded with fresh paint, beautiful lighting, new fans, bathroom fixtures, vanities, and added storage. Your dedicated laundry/pantry area provides even more storage, and luxurious stone flooring runs throughout. The newly remodeled kitchen opens up to the entire main living area. Amenities include lush tropical grounds, koi ponds, swimming pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, party room, barbeque grills, sauna, and storage unit in garage. Enjoy life in this lovely hidden gem in the heart of Kailua at Windward Cove!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

