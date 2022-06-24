Tributes
LIST: Queen’s Health System COVID vaccination sites for children 4 and under

Shots will be administered by appointment only. Make an appointment by calling (808) 691-2222.
Shots will be administered by appointment only. Make an appointment by calling (808) 691-2222.(MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:33 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state expands vaccine eligibility to those as young as 6 months to 4 years old, the Queen’s Health System began accepting appointments on Thursday.

According to Queen’s, clinics will only be offering the Pfizer vaccine in a three-dose series.

In addition, shots will be administered by appointment only.

Vaccination sites include:

  • Queen’s Medicine Pediatrics Clinic
    • Wednesdays and Saturdays (specific weeks) from 8 a.m. to noon
  • Queen Emma Clinics
    • Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • EmPower Health
    • Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • The Queen’s Medical Center — West Oahu After Hours Clinic
    • Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • The Queen’s Health Care Centers — Kahala
    • Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The organization said hours are subject to change based on vaccine availability.

Vaccinations at Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital and Molokai General Hospital will be announced soon.

Make an appointment by calling (808) 691-2222.

For more information, click here.

