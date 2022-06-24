Tributes
HART utility relocation prompts traffic warning along Nimitz Highway

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HART and Frank Coluccio Construction said drivers should prepare for traffic delays as they begin a nearly two-year phase of construction.

The construction will stretch along Nimitz Highway from Kaaahi Street to the intersection of Halekauwila Street and Cooke Street.

The company has begun relocating utilities from Iwilei to Kakaako after winning a nearly $218 million bid for the project.

Work includes moving storm drainage, sewers, water mains, fuel lines, and electrical and communications infrastructure.

Day and night work is expected Monday through Saturday with periods of 24 hour construction, said officials.

Work is slated to last through September 2024.

