IN FULL: Read the Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

Advocates respond to SCOTUS ruling
Advocates respond to SCOTUS ruling(Joe Ravi / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey are overruled.”

Those words are now enshrined in the history of the Supreme Court following the body’s opinion, released Friday.

The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The ruling, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court fortified by three appointees of former President Trump.

