IN FULL: Read the Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:00 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey are overruled.”
Those words are now enshrined in the history of the Supreme Court following the body’s opinion, released Friday.
The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The ruling, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court fortified by three appointees of former President Trump.
Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade by HNN on Scribd
RELATED COVERAGE:
- ‘The Supreme Court failed us’: Congressional delegation reacts to end of Roe v. Wade
- With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights
- How U.S. states have banned, limited or protected abortion
- Biden calls abortion ruling ‘a sad day’ for country
- What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.