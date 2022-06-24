Forecast: Lighter winds heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will prevail through the forecast period, but will be on the lighter side through the weekend. The trade winds will periodically deliver clouds and showers to windward areas, with the potential for increased showers at times over the weekend. The shower activity will decrease and the trades will strengthen on Monday, with breezy trades and typical windward focused showers expected Tuesday through next Thursday.

South shore surf will stay steady through Saturday with a new long period south swell forecast to arrive Saturday night into Sunday. A small northeast swell will pass through the islands early next week and provide a small boost to north and east facing shore surf.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.