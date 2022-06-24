Tributes
Forecast: Lighter winds heading in for the weekend

Your top local headlines for June 24, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:16 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will prevail through the forecast period, but will be on the lighter side through the weekend.

The trade winds will periodically deliver clouds and showers to windward areas, with the potential for increased showers at times over the weekend.

The shower activity will decrease and the trades will strengthen on Monday, with breezy trades and typical windward focused showers expected Tuesday through next Thursday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

South shore surf will stay steady through Saturday with a new long period south swell forecast to arrive Saturday night into Sunday.

A small northeast swell will pass through the islands early next week and provide a small boost to north and east facing shore surf.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

