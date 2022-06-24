Following high court’s decision, Ige vows to protect abortion rights in Hawaii
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:35 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a statement, Gov. David Ige called the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade “outrageous” and vowed to protect abortion rights in the islands.
He also called the ruling a “huge step backward for women’s rights.”
He continued:
“Despite the ruling, I can assure you that women in Hawaii will continue to have access to the healthcare they need, and that includes abortion. Hawaii law already protects the right of individuals to make their own deeply personal reproductive health decisions, including the right to seek abortion care. I will do everything in my power to ensure that women retain control over their own reproductive choices.”
