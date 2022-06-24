Tributes
Episode 118: ‘Keepin’ it real’ with Maui food blogger Relle

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship’ we’re “keepin’ it real” with popular Maui food blogger Relle.

The busy mother of two is a full-time nurse practitioner who gained fame online for her ono-licious cooking tutorials and fast and easy Hawaiian and local recipes.

She says what started out as a hobby quickly grew into a passion.

Listen to the “Muthaship” online or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

