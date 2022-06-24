Episode 118: ‘Keepin’ it real’ with Maui food blogger Relle
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship’ we’re “keepin’ it real” with popular Maui food blogger Relle.
The busy mother of two is a full-time nurse practitioner who gained fame online for her ono-licious cooking tutorials and fast and easy Hawaiian and local recipes.
She says what started out as a hobby quickly grew into a passion.
