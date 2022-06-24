Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

DOH reports additional probable case of monkeypox in Hawaii

The U.S. Supreme Court has stripped away the nation's constitutional protections for abortion that had stood for nearly a half a century.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health identified an additional probable case of monkeypox in an Oahu resident on Friday.

This brings the total number of cases in Hawaii to five confirmed and one probable.

The Health Department said it has also identified connections between all six people.

CDC confirms 5 monkeypox cases in Hawaii

”Vaccination and treatments are available, and we encourage anyone with monkeypox symptoms to contact their healthcare provider,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

At this time, health officials said the risk to most Hawaii residents remains low.

DOH continues to conduct contact tracing and coordinate vaccination and treatment.

Q&A: Monkeypox is making headlines in the US. Here’s what you need to know

Health experts said monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with the virus. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.

In Hawaii, officials said at least some of the cases have been reported among gay or bisexual men.

DOH reminds members of the community to respond with an inclusive, fact-based approach when discussing monkeypox. Officials said stigma is unacceptable and can drive people away from seeking healthcare services.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Image
Governor approves $300 tax refunds, signs law raising minimum wage to $18
Supreme Court ruling on New York gun control case could have big implications in Hawaii
After high court’s decision, gun owners line up outside HPD for permits to carry weapons
Ho’omaka Marketplace will be built at the northwest corner of Kapolei and Kualakai Parkways.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for community-driven shopping center in Kapolei
A weekend pickleball tournament unintentionally damaged some tennis courts at Central Oahu...
Sticky mess left behind after pickleball tournament leaves some city courts unusable
Steven Simpson was indicted for the 1978 murder. He was already behind bars serving a life...
Convicted Hawaii killer now tied to cold case murder

Latest News

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, abortion rights are protects by Hawaii’s constitution.
‘The Supreme Court failed us’: Congressional delegation reacts to end of Roe v. Wade
In a statement, Gov. David Ige called the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v....
Following high court’s decision, Ige vows to protect abortion rights in Hawaii
File photo of an abortion rally in Honolulu.
Supreme Court’s ruling sparks heated debate among people on both sides of abortion in Hawaii
The Turbin Chu Heidt law firm said Sean and Carolyn Galbreath will receive the massive...
$38M-settlement reached after baby born at Tripler suffers brain damage