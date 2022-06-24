Tributes
Convicted killer at OCCC now tied to cold case murder

United Airlines made a drastic move by cutting flights in an effort to reduce delays.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:19 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Detectives say they’ got a break in a decades-old murder case on Hawaii Island.

Authorities began looking in to the cold case last year. New information led them to identify Steven Simpson as the suspect in the murder of a California woman in 1978.

He was indicted Wednesday by a Hilo grand jury for the crime that ended the life of 26-year-old Valerie Warshay.

Police have a suspect in the 1978 murder of a California woman on Hawaii Island

Her nude body was found badly beaten at the Harry K. Brown Park in Kapalana by a young girl picnicking with her family. Warshay was a park ranger from Northern California visiting Hawaii.

The single-charge indictment was returned as Simpson remains locked up for a separate murder.

Heʻs already serving a life sentence at OCCC for strangling another young woman to death in Hilo in 1978.

