Chang ohana set to host first ‘Sistahhood Social’ football clinic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coinciding with the title IX anniversary, there’s a new event at the University of Hawaii.

Head football coach Timmy Chang’s wife Sherry is leading the first “Sistahhood Social” — the team’s first women’s football clinic.

“We’re so relieved at everything was approved and we got to finally announce it.” Sherry Chang told Hawaii News Now. “It’s exciting it’s super exciting and can’t wait for it.

The Chang ohana is inviting women of all ages for a night under the lights of TC Ching field.

A first of it’s kind clinic/meet and greet/auction for all members of the UH football “sistahhood”.

“They can I get a glimpse into the football world.” Chang said. “We’re going to do a locker room tour for them, the coaches are going to do chalk talk, do some drills, but it’s also going to be a fun event where they can mingle and meet other women and maybe at games we can just kind of create that relationship and a connection with each other.”

The idea of a women’s clinic began right after Timmy took the job in Manoa, Sherry forming a council to meet and brainstorm different ideas to combine community outreach with supporting the football team.

“This has been months in the making and like I said we have an amazing group of women that really help me and guided me.” Chang said. “I mean we are new here so there were some challenges, but we got over them.”

“What can we do to support this team?” Sistahhood councilmember Dara Young said. “We sat around together, we threw out ideas and then when Sherry came on board, we said okay this is it, we are going to do this.”

The goal for Young and the rest of the committee was to reinvigorate the interest in the ‘Bows ahead of Chang’s first season.

“Everything that coach Chang has been doing is just fabulous and of course there’s always room on the bandwagon.” Young said.

All proceeds will go towards feeding the football team during the summer and any other resources the team might need, which was the ultimate goal for Sherry from the very beginning.

“As a mom, I wanted to take care of these kids, we treat these guys like our own and I just thought why don’t we just marry the two.” Chang said. “Create this sistahhood movement and then also kind of make an impact and raise money and help feed the braddahhood too.”

