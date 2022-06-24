Tributes
$38M-settlement reached after baby born at Tripler suffers brain damage

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:02 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parents of baby born at Tripler Army Medical Center received a $38 million-settlement after their child was injured during birth.

The Turbin Chu Heidt law firm said Sean and Carolyn Galbreath will receive the massive settlement over the course of their child’s expected lifetime.

Lawyers said when the Galbreaths’ child was born in 2018, he suffered permanent brain damage because of a lack of oxygen during his childbirth.

Tripler staff were accused of not acting faster to perform a cesarean section.

The Galbreaths’ son was injured during his birth on Feb. 17, 2018 and is now four years old.
The Galbreaths’ son was injured during his birth on Feb. 17, 2018 and is now four years old.(Turbin Chu Heidt law firm)

“Day to day life for the Galbreaths is very challenging and difficult,” said Attorney Janice Heidt. “Their son requires quite a significant amount of medical care...So they can’t just leave him with a baby sitter, and go out to dinner, they have to make sure he has the care he needs at all times.”

Their son, who is now 4 years old, undergoes speech, physical and occupational therapy. He also has cerebral palsy and is required to have injections, and also suffers from seizures.

Tripler does not admit to wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

This is one of the largest settlements ever made in Hawaii with the federal government in a negligent injury case.

HNN has reached out to Tripler for comment.

This story will be updated.

