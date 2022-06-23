Tributes
UH Women’s Basketball in-conference schedule released

(@HawaiiWBB)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team is coming off of a momentous season — taking the Big West conference and gaining a bid into the March Madness tournament — but it’s time to look into next season.

On Wednesday, the Big West Conference announced its 2022-2023 in-conference schedule for the Rainbow Wahine.

Action begins for UH on the road against UC Davis, before heading to Cal Poly for a New Year’s Eve game in San Luis Obispo.

Hawaii finally gets their first taste of home crowd advantage on January 5th against UC San Diego at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows look to repeat as Big West conference champs in this years tournament at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada spanning from March 7-11.

UH returns two top scoring guards in Daejah Phillips and Olivia Davies after Big West Conference Player of the Year Amy Atwell got drafted into the big leagues.

Laura Beeman continues her stretch as head coach for the ‘Bows — entering her 11th season at Hawaii.

The Rainbow Wahine’s out of conference games have not been announced yet.

Click here for the full schedule.

