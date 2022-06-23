Tributes
UH play-by-play announcer Bobby Curran makes most important call of his life

Long time radio broadcaster for the University of Hawaii football team, Bobby Curran is stepping away from the mic.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:16 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Long time radio broadcaster for the University of Hawaii football team, Bobby Curran is stepping away from the mic.

For the last three decades, Curran has been the radio voice for the Rainbow Warriors, calling some of the most memorable moments in local sports history, but now Bobby is making one of the most important calls of his life.

“It’s a little scary when they tell you a double lung implant, I’m like are you kidding me?” Curran told Hawaii News Now. “So I mean I’m now more adjusted to the concept of it, but at first it was, it was a haymaker.”

The broadcaster was diagnosed with an aggressive form of emphysema — brought on by smoking in his past.

Curran, who was the play-by-play announcer for the ‘Bows on ESPN Honolulu and the the host of his own talk show, making the call to step away from the mic and heal.

“This is pretty rapid, so when a couple weeks ago the doctor said to me he said, okay, your last best chance is a double implant.” Curran said.

He is currently in the process of finding a facility on the mainland that performs the procedure, but before that Curran went on his show to share his story with his listeners.

“There’s two things I wanted to be more transparent and I thought maybe we can do some good here while we’re struggling with our own deal.” Curran said.

“The clip has since hit social media where fans and fellow sportscasters poured out their support for Curran.

“We’re all here pulling for you and we’re here with you every step of the way.” UH volleyball radio play-by-play announcer Tiff Wells said.

“We’re all supporting you Bobby and you know, wishing you nothing but the best.” New UH football radio color commentator Mark Veneri said.

And despite taking a break from play by play, Bobby Curran has left an indelible mark on fellow announcers like Wells.

“It might be a text before a national championship broadcast, hey looking forward to your call or hey great usage of this in a catchphrase or in your pregame or post game.” Wells said. “Just the little things that may not seem like a lot, but to be able to work with one of the best for quite some time, it’s pretty special.”

For UH football, the torch will be carried on by brothers John and Mark Veneri, who say they aren’t replacing Bobby, just honoring the legacy of Hawaii sports broadcasts.

“You know me and John are not here to replace Bobby.” Veneri said. “We’re carrying on his legacy, that 30 years of broadcasting.”

And for Bobby, his mindset is simple.

“I’ll fight this till the last second you can count on that.”

