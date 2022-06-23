Tributes
Raiatea Helm
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can now study Hawaiian music from none other than Raiatea Helm.

The vocalist is part of the star-studded instructor line-up at Windward Community College’s Hawaiian music certificate program.

You can also learn moolelo and Hawaiian composition with Kawaikapuokalani Hewett, slack key guitar and ukulele with Kamuela Kimokeo, and the basics of recording software with Kapena De Lima.

The Kaohekani program is a one-year certificate in Hawaiian music. Classes include an eight-week cohort and are entirely online.

“Within a Hawaiian worldview, balance contributes to our joy and understanding of our kuleana [responsibility],” said Kimokeo, director of the college’s Hawaii Music Institute. “From beginner to professional, students will be able to share the joy of music within their ohana and with others for generations to come.”

The next online information session for the fall 2022 cohort is June 29.

For more information on the Kaohekani program, click here.

