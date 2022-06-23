Stevedores use fishing net to capture live skunk in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stevedores helped capture a live skunk at Honolulu Harbor on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Hawaii Department of Agriculture said stevedores spotted the skunk on the dock at Pier 1 and used a fishing net to contain the animal until agricultural inspectors arrived.

DOA inspectors picked up the skunk around 7:30 a.m.

Officials said it was a male skunk and they are testing it for rabies.

According to the DOA, a container ship that was docked at Pier 1 arrived Tuesday morning and was carrying cargo from Canada, Mexico, the U.S. and possibly other foreign ports. The ship left later Wednesday morning, en route to Kahului Harbor.

As a precaution, inspectors have deployed traps at Pier 1 in case other stowaway animals are on the dock.

Other skunks were also caught at Pier 1 in January and July of last year, as well as February 2018. Two were also captured on Maui in recent years. All previously captured skunks have tested negative for rabies.

Skunks — which are recognized as four primary carriers of rabies — are prohibited in the islands and are only allowed by permit for research and exhibition in a municipal zoo.

If you see an invasive animal, you’re urged to call the state’s Pest Hotline at 643-PEST (7378).

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.