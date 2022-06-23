Q&A: New HPD chief outlines he’ll run agency amid officer shortage, crime spike

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan joined HNN’s Sunrise on Thursday to talk about his plans for the department and how he intends to bolster transparency and accountability.

Here’s a rundown of what Logan said:

What’s your plan to address the recent spike in crime?

Logan said he needs to do a full analysis and look into technology to identify where rime hotspots might be occurring.

Based on this analysis, “we can place officers in the areas to help deter crime,” he said. Logan also highlighted the fact that HPD is grappling with an officer shortage, but added the department has adjusted its personnel around the island.

What’s the plan to deal with repeat offender cases?

Logan said the city is looking at this issue, and added he supports improving resources to deter recidivism.

He also expressed support for the Hawaii Opportunity Probation with Enforcement (HOPE) program, which allows individuals to deal with substance abuse problems.

How will you address HPD overtime abuses?

Logan said he’s looking at the overtime concerns, and added new checks and balances are being rolled out to ensure officers don’t abuse the system or work more than is safe.

“HPD plans to put in management control to tell officers this is how much overtime you can work in a given period of time or special duty at the same time,” he said.

What’s your plan for improving HPD’s transparency and relationship with the media?

“I will make sure that going forward all media outlets are apprised of what’s going on so that the public knows the recent happening within the HPD department,” Logan said, adding the public has the right to know what’s going on at HPD.

How will the recent Supreme Court ruling on the right to carry firearms in public affect HPD’s job?

“HPD will continue to do as the status quo and what we are doing now,” Logan said.

But he added that he and fellow police chiefs should work with the state Attorney General’s Office on the issue.

How prepared is HPD to handle a school shooting?

“I have the full confidence that our HPD will react and take out the aggressor as stated in the policy,” Logan said. “We have teams that train for these types of situations.”

