NTSB: Tour helicopter experienced ‘violent upset’ before crashing on Big Island, injuring 6

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report with information regarding a helicopter crash on Hawaii Island that left six people injured.

Investigators said the tour helicopter experienced a “violent upset” before it spun out of control and crashed into a remote lava field on June 8.

A preliminary report said one of the passengers reported seeing “something” fall off the chopper while it was spinning but could not identify the specific part.

The Bell-407 chopper was operated by Paradise Helicopters.

The company said it has “voluntarily grounded” the rest of its Bell-407 aircraft.

The NTSB’s final report could take up to a year.

