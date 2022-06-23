Tributes
NTSB: Tour helicopter experienced ‘violent upset’ before crashing on Big Island, injuring 6

Your top local headlines for June 23, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report with information regarding a helicopter crash on Hawaii Island that left six people injured.

Investigators said the tour helicopter experienced a “violent upset” before it spun out of control and crashed into a remote lava field on June 8.

NTSB, FAA investigating tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island that left 6 injured

A preliminary report said one of the passengers reported seeing “something” fall off the chopper while it was spinning but could not identify the specific part.

The Bell-407 chopper was operated by Paradise Helicopters.

The company said it has “voluntarily grounded” the rest of its Bell-407 aircraft.

The NTSB’s final report could take up to a year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

